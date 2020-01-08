By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - No data was stolen or corrupted in a cyber attack this week on the city of Las Vegas computer system, according to the city.

City spokesman David Riggleman said the city does not know who was responsible for the Tuesday morning attack. Information technology staff reacted quickly to the intrusion after receiving an alert at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and were able to protect data, he said.

Security experts warned last week that Iran might use cyberattacks on U.S. governments and businesses as a means of retaliating for the U.S.’ targeted killing of Iran’s top general.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Earthquake strikes Iran near nuclear plant

When asked if Las Vegas has any indication or suspicion that the cyberattack might be connected to Iran, Riggleman reiterated that the city does not know who was responsible but said the city is looking for potential clues to the culprit.

The city’s computer system was functioning normally Wednesday, Riggleman said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide