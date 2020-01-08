The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that its computer systems are running normally again following a potentially devastating cybersecurity breach detected a day earlier.

In a statement shared on social media by the city’s Twitter account, Las Vegas said its systems have “resumed full operations” since being compromised Tuesday morning.

“Thanks to our software security systems and fast action by our IT staff, we were fortunate to avoid what had the potential to be a devastating situation,” the city tweeted.

“We do not believe any data was lost from our systems and no personal data was taken,” the account added. “We are unclear as to who was responsible for the compromise, but we will continue to look for potential indications.”

Las Vegas announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that it had experienced an unspecified “cyber compromise” hours earlier that was likely to cause interruptions for individuals interfacing with city services.

The apparent breach came on the heels of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issuing a memo Monday warning about the heightened potential for American targets to come under attack.

“Increased geopolitical tensions and threats of aggression may result in cyber and physical attacks against the Homeland and also destructive hybrid attacks by proxies against U.S. targets and interests abroad,” DHS warned.

Neither DHS or the FBI immediately returned messages requesting comment.

