By Andrew Blake - The Washington Times - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday that its computer systems are running normally again following a potentially devastating cybersecurity breach detected a day earlier.

In a statement shared on social media by the city’s Twitter account, Las Vegas said its systems have “resumed full operations” since being compromised Tuesday morning.

“Thanks to our software security systems and fast action by our IT staff, we were fortunate to avoid what had the potential to be a devastating situation,” the city tweeted.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez joke about assassinating Trump
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

“We do not believe any data was lost from our systems and no personal data was taken,” the account added. “We are unclear as to who was responsible for the compromise, but we will continue to look for potential indications.”

Las Vegas announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that it had experienced an unspecified “cyber compromise” hours earlier that was likely to cause interruptions for individuals interfacing with city services.

The apparent breach came on the heels of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issuing a memo Monday warning about the heightened potential for American targets to come under attack.

“Increased geopolitical tensions and threats of aggression may result in cyber and physical attacks against the Homeland and also destructive hybrid attacks by proxies against U.S. targets and interests abroad,” DHS warned.

Neither DHS or the FBI immediately returned messages requesting comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide