Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina accused two of his Republican colleagues of aiding America’s enemies, specifically Iran.

In a Wednesday press conference, Mr. Graham responded to criticisms from Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah of the drone-attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other terrorists.

“Whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy,” Mr. Graham told reporters about a proposal from Mr. Lee and Mr. Paul that the Senate formally discuss and debate the legality of the strike.

“We live in the real world here,” he added.

The three men had all just emerged from a briefing given to the entire Senate on the operation that Mr. Lee and Mr. Paul, along with the chamber’s Democrats, declared at best unsatisfactory — “the worst briefing I’ve seen on a military issue,” Mr. Lee called it.

In their press conference and, they said, in the Senate briefing, Mr. Lee and Mr. Paul also raised questions about Congress’s authority over war.

Mr. Graham dismissed those concerns — “You know, they’re libertarians.”

