The Family Research Council announced Wednesday it was the latest pro-life group to file a brief in support of a Louisiana law restricting abortion access headed for the Supreme Court in March.

“The admitting-privileges requirement of Act 620 is a legitimate and sensible health-and-safety regulation that falls squarely within the State’s police powers,” says FRC President Tony Perkins. “This Court has long recognized that the State has a significant role to play in regulating the medical profession, and that abortion providers do not have a constitutional exemption from health-and-safety regulations.”

The high court will hear oral arguments over a Louisiana statute requiring physicians performing abortions in the state to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The Supreme Court struck down a similar statute enacted in Texas in 2016.

Last month, amicus briefs were filed in June in Medical Services LLC v. Gee by antiabortion groups ranging from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to the Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund to a bipartisan group of 207 congressmen and women.

Diverse groups have also submitted briefs urging the Supreme Court to strike down Louisiana’s law, ranging from pro-choice groups such as the Feminist Majority Foundation, to the American Bar Association, who argues the precedent set in the Texas case requires such a decision.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.