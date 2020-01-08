By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A Glendale man has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse in the death of a 4-year-old girl who had fentanyl in her system when she died in September, police said.

Christopher Daniel, 29, had been a caregiver for the girl and two older children of Daniel’s girlfriend before the 4-year-old died at a hospital Sept. 18, police said.

Police said a toxicology report indicated the girl and her 5-year-old brother both had fentanyl in their systems. The other child at the apartment was an 8-year-old sister, police said.

Daniel’s girlfriend was at work when emergency personnel went to the apartment in response to call about a child not breathing, police said.

Daniel remained in jail Wednesday and online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Daniel who could comment on the allegations.

