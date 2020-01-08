By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago man on Wednesday was ordered held without bail for beating to death his 9-month-old son because the boy wouldn’t stop crying.

Joshua Juarez, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Josue Juarez. During a hearing in Cook County Circuit Court, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy says the boy over time suffered fractures to his arm and back ribs. There also was evidence of an adult bite mark.

Murphy alleged Juarez told authorities he “beats and smacks” the boy and his 1 1/2-year-old brother. Prosecutors say Juarez has a conviction for domestic abuse in Indiana that involved the brother, for which he remains on probation.

TOP STORIES
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Democrats appear to delay vote challenging Trump's war powers after Iran strike
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

When investigators were called to an apartment because of an unresponsive child on Saturday, they were told the child choked on food. The Cook County medical examiner determined the boy’s death was caused by blunt head trauma and child abuse.

A 30-year-old woman arrested Sunday with Juarez has been released from custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide