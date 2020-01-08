WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A girl in Virginia created over 140 pornographic videos for a Missouri man who asked her for the content, court records state.

Thomas J. Collura, 57, of Joplin, Missouri, has been arrested and charged with soliciting a minor and other crimes, the Daily Press reported .

The girl’s parents went to James City County police when they suspected their daughter was having inappropriate conversations with a man, according to court filings. Police searched the girl’s phone and found messages they say were from Collura, encouraging the girl, who is under the age of 15, to create pornographic videos.

Collura was arrested in Missouri last month and brought to Virginia on Friday. He’s charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by encouraging them to produce explicit material, soliciting child pornography from a child less than 15 years old and soliciting a minor, the newspaper reported.

It’s unclear whether Collura had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.