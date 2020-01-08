By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man was caught this week traveling with more than 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in one of the largest seizures of the highly potent drug in Missouri.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Cervantes Felix, of Maricopa, Arizona, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. No lawyer is listed for him in online court files.

A criminal complaint says investigators believe he was bringing the drug to New York when he was stopped Monday on Interstate 44.

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said in a statement that it was the second largest seizure of fentanyl in the eastern half of the state.

“This amounts to millions of doses of fentanyl - enough to destroy or end the lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians,” he said.

