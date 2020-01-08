By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Utah truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Wisconsin woman.

Hall County Court records say Peterson Black, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol while driving his big rig west on I-80, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southwest of Grand Island.

Black lost control of his truck and it ran across the median into the eastbound lanes, where an oncoming small sport utility vehicle went under the tank trailer he was hauling, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez joke about assassinating Trump
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

The SUV driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, was taken to a Grand Island hospital. His wife, 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier, died at the scene, the department said.

The court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Black.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide