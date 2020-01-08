By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis area man has been charged in the deaths of two men who were shot while riding in different vehicles.

Twenty-three-year-old Cortez Caves, of Florissant, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder and four other felonies in the Dec. 9 killings of 28-year-old Byron Staples and 24-year-old Trevion Berry. He is jailed on a $750,000 cash only bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says that gunfire from an SUV peppered a Ford Fusion in Jennings, killing Berry, who was seated in the passenger seat. The statement says the SUV left and then returned, with someone inside firing multiple shots into the side of another vehicle. That shooting, which was captured on video, killed Staples, who was driving.

The statement says Caves was identified by a photo lineup as being in the SUV and being one of the shooters.

Police haven’t provided a motive.

