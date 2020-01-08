By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who is thought to have been the last person to see a teenager later found shot to death is going to prison on a federal gun charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Richard Whitcomb, 40, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

Authorities say Whitcomb likely was the last person to see 19-year-old Austin Colson, before Colson disappeared in January of 2018. Colson’s body was later found in Norwich at a property Whitcomb helped maintain.

Whitcomb told investigators Colson was his drug supplier, prosecutor’s said.

Whitcomb’s attorney did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

The investigation into the killing of Colson is ongoing.

