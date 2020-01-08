By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a gun after a felony conviction.

Court documents said Christopher Mann, 35, of Manchester, in 2006 was convicted of robbing a pizza restaurant in Concord and using a gun. He was sentenced to prison. Mann was under supervised release in 2017. But in 2018, his release was revoked for possessing methamphetamine.

The U.S. Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant for Mann. He was arrested while in the passenger seat of car that was owned by his girlfriend, which was parked in a driveway in Manchester. A deputy U.S. marshal saw a handgun in his seat. Officers searched Mann and found two magazines of ammunition in his pocket.

Mann previously pleaded guilty in August.

