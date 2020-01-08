By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man found shot and wounded at his family’s grocery store in Philadelphia has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim was found around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by a customer at the JD Hoyu Grocery store. The man was working at the store, which is owned by his father, authorities said.

The victim, who was found lying behind the counter, had been shot once in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. His name has not been released.

TOP STORIES
'Operation Martyr Soleimani': Iran hits U.S. bases in Iraq with rocket attacks
Ukrainian airplane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez joke about assassinating Trump

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. It’s not clear if the man was shot during an attempted robbery or if anything was taken from the business.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide