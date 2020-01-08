Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday called on Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to get the ball rolling on the impeachment trial against President Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said Mr. Schumer doesn’t need to be at the whim of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has withheld the articles of impeachment for about three weeks.

The Senate can’t begin the trial until it receives the charges from the House under current precedent. Ms. Pelosi has said she would not turn over the articles until she is guaranteed the GOP-controlled Senate will hold a fair trial.

“The Senate is not a creature of the House,” Mr. McConnell said.

“Stand up for the Senate. Stand up for our institutions. Stand up for the country,” he said, directing his comments to the New York Democrat.

