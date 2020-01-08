Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said allegations that the Trump administration was responsible for Iranian aggression are “nonsense.”

The Kentucky Republican blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for quickly placing blame on the Trump administration as U.S. military bases were under attack in Iraq by Iranian missiles.

He called for partisanship to be put aside as lawmakers decide what the responsible response to Iran should be, calling the Islamic country a “cancer” in the region.

“Let’s be clear. We can and should debate how to responsibly respond to Iranian threats but the notion that our administration is to blame for Iranian aggression — that’s nonsense,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor.

Though no American lives were lost according to early reports, Mr. McConnell said the missile attacks show Iran has made significant progress over the past decade.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, took to the chamber floor to express gratitude that there were no casualties, but went on to condemn the attack by Iran.

Mr. Schumer said the American people do not want a war and that the administration has not given lawmakers enough information about its strategy on Iran. He called for more briefings.

“The president does not have the authority to wage [war],” Mr. Schumer said, adding that Mr. Trump’s “erratic” actions are making the U.S. less safe.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.