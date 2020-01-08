By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

RAYMOND, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire couple is facing animal cruelty charges after officials discovered a severely malnourished dog and dog carcass in a house in the town of Raymond, local police said Wednesday.

The Raymond Police Department says the dogs were discovered last month when officials were serving “civil paperwork” at the local home.

Officials who entered the abandoned home found both the malnourished dog and the carcass. Animal welfare experts took both the malnourished dog and the carcass.

Police say that on Wednesday they arrested Matthew Jackson, 34, and Brittany Jackson, 29, both of Raymond, and charged them with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

The arrests follow a request on the police department’s Facebookpage seekinghelp locating the couple. The post featured pictures of the couple and a vehicle they were suspected of driving.

Matthew Jackson is due in court next week. Brittany Jackson is due in court in March. Neither could be reached for comment and it was unclear if they have lawyers.

