JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) - A man is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a 7-year-old girl injured in a weekend crash died of her injuries, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol also charged Yoslien Estrada Alonso, 34, with reckless driving in the fatal crash, the News & Record of Greensboro reported on Wednesday.

Juliana Requejo-Croft suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was riding in collided with Alonso’s pickup on Saturday, according to a news release. The patrol said Reguejo-Craft died on Tuesday.

According to the patrol, Alonso’s pickup crossed the center line and collided with another car. Alonso and Requejo-Croft sustained serious injuries and were taken a nearby hospital. Three passengers in the car were also taken to the hospital.

