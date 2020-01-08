BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Libertarian Party of North Dakota will be listed on the ballot for the state’s primary and general elections this year.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Wednesday the party received enough qualified signatures to be recognized as a political organization. Jaeger said the party met the minimum of 7,000 qualified signatures to be represented on the ballot.

Jaeger said the party will have a separate column for its candidates in the June 9 primary and will be allowed to place the names of presidential candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.

State law requires a party to maintain a minimum of 5% of total votes cast to remain on the ballot.

