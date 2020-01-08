House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday confirmed the House will vote on a key war powers resolution on Thursday that would effectively restrict the president’s military authority to wage war against Iran.

In a statement released immediately after an all House member briefing on the ongoing situation with Iran by top intelligence officials, the California Democrat said the resolution, which has been drafted by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan Democrat and a former CIA analyst, will be presented to the House Rules Committee Wednesday evening and brought to the floor the following day.

The development came as members of the Senate were being briefed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the intelligence that led to the Friday strike that killed the leader of the Iranian Quds force, Qassem Soleimani.

The resolution, which has not been publicly released, is expected to restrict any future military action in Iran ordered by the White House within 30 days unless it is approved by Congress.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

