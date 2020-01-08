By David Sherfinski - The Washington Times - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Forty-seven percent of U.S. voters said they back the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week, while 40% said they were opposed, according to polling released on Wednesday.

About seven-in-10 Democrats said they disapprove of the strike, while 85% of Republicans said they approve of it, according to the Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Overall, 69% said the strike makes war with Iran more likely, and half said it makes the U.S. less safe.

The survey also found that 28% of registered voters were able to identify Iran on a map of the Middle East region.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 4-5 — before the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that were housing U.S. troops.

The poll of 1,995 registered voters has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

