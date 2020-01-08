By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina city that recorded more that 100 homicides last year has launched an investigation into its first homicide of 2020.

Two males were found shot inside a home early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The two were found wounded in a home in northern Charlotte, according to news outlets.

TOP STORIES
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Michelle Williams ties Golden Globe win to abortion early in her career

Police said they didn’t know whether the two men knew each other. Their identities haven’t been released.

No suspect information or arrests have been announced.

There were 107 homicides in Charlotte in 2019, news outlets reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide