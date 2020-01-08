By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead body in north Phoenix.

City police officers were called to the area Tuesday night to check out an open door at a business that was supposed to be closed.

While searching the area, officers say they found the body of 47-year-old Lonnie Plato.

Police say Plato’s death appears to be suspicious and it’s now being investigated as a homicide.

They say no suspects in the case have been identified yet.

