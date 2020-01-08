Senate Democrats began breaking Wednesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold onto the articles of impeachment against President Trump, with at least four Democrats in the upper chamber saying they are ready to get the trial rolling.

Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable 2020 Democrat from the red state of Alabama, said it is time for the process to get started.

“I’m hoping they will come over here soon. I think most people are ready to get moving on this,” he told CNN.

However, he said it’s important for a fair trial to be held in the Republican-controlled Senate with witness testimony.

Sens. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, and Angus King, Maine independent, have all told the press they are ready to have Ms. Pelosi transmit the articles, according to multiple reports.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, reportedly told Bloomberg News she does not see what good the delay from the House does.

Ms. Feinstein’s office did not immediately return The Times’ request for comment.

But House Democrats appear to stand behind Ms. Pelosi.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York Democrat, stuck with the speaker’s decision to hold onto the articles and disagreed with the handful of his Senate colleagues who wanted to just move on with the process.

“I don’t think that should be the case. We can’t leave the American people hanging,” he told reporters Wednesday morning.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Ms. Pelosi’s House Democrats impeached Mr. Trump, but she has tightly held onto the two articles of impeachment and prevented the start of a Senate trial, saying she first wants the Republican-controlled chamber to agree to a fair process.

After returning Tuesday to the Capitol from a two-week holiday break, Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat, remained mum on the subject.

The president was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, charges that stem from Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president in which he requested a probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, is demanding witness testimony during the impeachment trial, He hoped four moderate Republican senators would join his request, giving Democrats the 51 votes needed to prevail in a floor vote.

As of Tuesday, three of the Senate GOP’s moderate members who are the most likely defectors still backed the 1999 impeachment trial approach for Mr. Trump. The 1999 process would leave the decision on calling additional witnesses until after House Democrats’ impeachment managers and the president’s legal team make their cases.

