OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) - An inmate is accused of escaping from custody in Mississippi by pushing down a guard and running away from a hospital.

Marshall Ray Williams, 29, took off from Ocean Springs Hospital on Wednesday morning, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Williams had been in custody on four felony warrants, Ezell said. He was receiving treatment at the hospital for an unknown condition, news outlets reported.

