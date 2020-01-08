By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a man who was shot and wounded by Pocatello police after exchanging gunfire with officers Monday evening was in critical condition at a local hospital late Tuesday night.

The Idaho State Journal reports the shooting occurred Monday evening after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police carried out a drug enforcement operation at a Pocatello hotel. The suspect fled and officials said he fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers while he tried to get away.

The chase eventually reached the parking lot of a Sizzler restaurant, where the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said several law enforcement officers opened fire on the man, shooting him and taking him into custody.

Police say no one was wounded by the suspect’s gunfire. The man’s name has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

