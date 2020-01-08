By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man suspected of fatally shooting an innocent bystander last month during an argument at an after-hours Kansas club is in custody.

Twenty-five-year-old Terrance Nigel Johnson was extradited Tuesday to Sedgwick County, Kansas, from Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, where he was arrested last week. He is jailed on $500,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Dec. 2 shooting of 19-year-old Sonya Brown at the 511 Club in Wichita.

Police say Johnson had been involved in a disturbance with someone else and that Brown was an unintended victim.

