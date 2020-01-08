By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver during a carjacking and fled with the vehicle and a toddler in the back seat.

The 28-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and is recovering at a hospital, according to police.

The 2-year-old boy in the Nissan Sentra was recovered unharmed. Police did not immediately say how the toddler was found.

The carjacking happened on Milwaukee’s northwest side about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they are looking for a known suspect as well as the vehicle.

