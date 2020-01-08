MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A former teacher at a Kentucky high school admitted to filming students in a bathroom.

Mark Allen Boggess, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court to eight counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight counts of voyeurism, the Murray Ledger & Times reported.

Police arrested Boggess last year after staff at Murray High School reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse’s station. Police said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

A warrant indicated that multiple students appeared on videos that were recorded.

Boggess, a teacher and track coach at the school, resigned after his arrest.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges. Sentencing was set for March 19.

