By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A former teacher at a Kentucky high school admitted to filming students in a bathroom.

Mark Allen Boggess, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court to eight counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight counts of voyeurism, the Murray Ledger & Times reported.

Police arrested Boggess last year after staff at Murray High School reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse’s station. Police said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Nancy Pelosi endangers U.S. by faulting Trump 'provocations' of Iran

A warrant indicated that multiple students appeared on videos that were recorded.

Boggess, a teacher and track coach at the school, resigned after his arrest.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges. Sentencing was set for March 19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide