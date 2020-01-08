By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to juvenile prison for an accidental shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy at a birthday party in Cleveland.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was sentenced to six months for reckless homicide and an additional three years for a gun specification, Cleveland.com reported on Tuesday.

The teen accidentally shot Tyshaun Taylor at an apartment on Nov. 23, according to police. Tyshaun died at a hospital.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Attorney General William Barr, 'Adult of the Year'

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide