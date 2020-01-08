By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to juvenile prison for an accidental shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy at a birthday party in Cleveland.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was sentenced to six months for reckless homicide and an additional three years for a gun specification, Cleveland.com reported on Tuesday.

The teen accidentally shot Tyshaun Taylor at an apartment on Nov. 23, according to police. Tyshaun died at a hospital.

