President Trump said Wednesday that Iran “appears to be standing down” from a further military confrontation, and said the U.S. will impose stronger economic sanctions against Tehran while the administration reviews any further possible military options.

In a live televised address from the White House, Mr. Trump said Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” that the U.S. suffered no casualties in Tuesday night’s missile attack in Iraq.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” the president said. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world.”

As he spoke, the president was flanked by his national-security team of Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and top military brass.

Mr. Trump began his address by declaring, “As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

He said the U.S. will immediately impose additional “punishing” sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes its behavior.”

Mr. Trump also called on the signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal to back out of it and work toward a new agreement that provides true security and guarantees that Tehran cannot build nuclear weapons.

He said he will ask NATO to get more involved in the Middle East.

