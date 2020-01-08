A new poll shows President Trump right where he wants to be — disliked by a majority of citizens in most other countries.

The Pew Research Center survey found that Mr. Trump, who likes to say he represents Pittsburgh instead of Paris, is deeply unpopular in much of western Europe. About three-fourths of the populations of Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands lack confidence in Mr. Trump, Pew said Wednesday.

“Across the countries surveyed by Pew Research Center, a median of 64% say they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while just 29% express confidence in the American leader,” Pew said.

The president gets his highest overall marks globally for his direct negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. A median of 41% across the 33 countries surveyed approve of this action, compared with 36% who disapprove, Pew said.

Mr. Trump has often ridiculed former President Barack Obama’s sky-high popularity overseas and Mr. Obama’s winning of the Nobel Peace Prize in his first year in office. Pew said Mr. Trump gets lower ratings than his predecessor abroad “in nearly all nations where trends are available.”

An average of 52% of those polled in other countries disapproved of the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

“He also gets especially poor reviews in Mexico, where 89% do not have confidence in him,” Pew said.

The survey found that Mr. Trump does enjoy “pockets of support.” Majorities have confidence in Mr. Trump in the Philippines, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria and India.

The survey was conducted among 36,923 people in 33 countries from May 18 to Oct. 2.

Pew said in general, disapproval “is strongest for Mr. Trump’s policies of increasing tariffs or fees on imported goods from other countries (68%), withdrawing from international climate change agreements (66%) and building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border (60%).”

“Most also disapprove of Trump’s policies to allow fewer immigrants into the U.S. (55%),” Pew said.

In three Middle East and North African nations, large majorities disapprove of Mr. Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv — 93% of Tunisians, 85% of Lebanese and 78% of Turks.

But in Israel, 74% approve of Mr. Trump’s decision, while 22% disapprove.

