By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of breaking into dozens of cars on a residential block south of San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspects, 28-year-old Ismael Murillo-Rodriguez and 25-year-old Brayan Burgos-Vargas, were found in possession of stolen property, KTVU-TV reported. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.

At least 43 cars were found broken into along Rockefeller Drive in Sunnyvale late Tuesday. KTVU aired footage that showed car windows smashed, and center consoles and glove boxes rummaged through. Glass littered the street and sidewalk.

Murillo-Rodriguez and Burgos-Vargas, both residents of Oakland, could face charges including burglary and receiving stolen property.

Police Captain Dan Pistor said authorities were sifting through the stolen property to see if there are any other victims.

