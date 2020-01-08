DENVER — Walmart has settled a lawsuit filed by a Naval reservist who accused the retail giant of discriminating against her based on her military service.

U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn announced that Walmart had agreed to revise its anti-discrimination policy and provide backpay for Naval Petty Officer Third Class Lindsey Hunger, who alleged she was rejected for a job based on her reserve-duty obligations.

“It is an honor to represent the men and women of our armed forces and ensure that their military training commitments do not deter employers from hiring them,” Mr. Dunn said in a Tuesday statement. “By obtaining Walmart’s agreement to amend its national hiring practices, this case will have a lasting impact.”

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said the company had updated its policies in response to the “unfortunate situation,” adding that the company hires “more veterans and military members than any other company in America.”

“This was an unfortunate situation and we’re glad we could resolve the case with the Department of Justice and Ms. Hunger,” Mr. Hargrove said. “We’ve also updated our policy to reinforce that employment protections for military members apply during the hiring process. We appreciate Ms. Hunger’s service and wish her well.”

Colorado U.S. Attorney Announces Settlement With Walmart Over Discrimination Claim By Naval Reservist — Walmart agrees to amend national hiring practices to protect military members https://t.co/wXtHj6nmVi — Colorado U.S. Attorney (@DCOnews) January 7, 2020

In an October lawsuit, Ms. Hunger alleged that a personnel coordinator turned down her application for a summer job in 2016 at the Walmart in Grand Junction, Colorado, saying the company was unable to give her two weeks off to meet her military commitment.

As part of the settlement, Walmart agreed to add language to its policies to include, “Walmart prohibits discrimination against individuals, including applicants, based on their military service (including required military training obligations) or membership in the uniformed services.”

The company also plans to review its employment and internal-hiring policies, according to the Justice Department.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the DOJ’s civil-rights division said that “scores of dedicated servicemembers all across the United States will benefit from this settlement and Walmart’s agreement to update its employment and training practices.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, the Department of Justice will continue aggressively to enforce the federal civil rights laws on behalf of all servicemembers, including the citizen-soldiers of our National Guard and Reserve,” Mr. Dreiband said. “Their sacrifice to serve should never jeopardize their ability to earn a living.”

Ms. Hunger, who was represented by federal prosecutors, alleged that Walmart had violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 following a Labor Department investigation.

