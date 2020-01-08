By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state prosecutors have accused a nurse of sexual misconduct against two older female patients at a health care center in Lacey.

Donald R. Gifford, 58, appeared in court Monday after being arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties at Roo Lan Health Care, The Olympian reports.

Bail was set at $40,000 and an arraignment hearing was set for Jan. 21.

TOP STORIES
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Explosions, sirens reported in Baghdad
Trump's address on Iran strikes a chord with Rust Belt voters

Gifford has said he does not want to be released from custody pending further court dates, authorities said. It is not clear whether he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The health care center owner told authorities Gifford reportedly looked at pornography during his shift before examining the bodies of his patients, Lacey Police Department officials said.

Gifford was hired from another agency to work at the center as a night shift supervisor nurse, health care center executives said.

Gifford was ordered not to work in the healthcare field and not have contact with the two patients, ages 88 and 90, officials said.

Court records show Gifford has no known prior criminal convictions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide