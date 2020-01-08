By Associated Press - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Marcus Weathers scored 15 points, leading four into double figures, as Duquesne defeated Saint Joseph’s 78-60 on Wednesday night, holding the Hawks to 29% shooting.

Sincere Carry added 14 points and six rebounds for the Dukes, Baylee Steele added 12 and Maceo Austin 11.

The Dukes (13-2) have started 3-0 in Atlantic-10 Conference play for the fourth time in school history. Duquesne’s defense held the Hawks (3-12, 0-3) to their lowest series point total since 1986.

Cameron Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, Myles Douglas added 12 points. Lorenzo Edwards had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Ryan Daly, whose 20 points per game heading into the contest led the Hawks, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8) for three points in 34 minutes.

Duquesne plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s plays Davidson on the road on Saturday.

