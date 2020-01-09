By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) - Two Republicans and a Democrat are running in a special election in a south Georgia state Senate seat.

Republican candidates in state Senate District 13 include Cardin Summers of Cordele and Jim Quinn of Leesburg, according to the Secretary of State. Mary Egler of Leesburg is the lone Democrat to qualify.

The three candidates will run together on the special election ballot on Feb. 4. A runoff, if no candidate wins a majority, will be March 3.

The seat was vacated when Sen. Greg Kirk, an Americus Republican, died from cancer just before Christmas.

The district includes parts of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties.

Quinn and Egler ran in a special state House election last year to replace Rep. Ed Rynders, who retired. Quinn, the former mayor of Leesburg, narrowly lost a runoff to former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta in December.

Jan. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the special election.

