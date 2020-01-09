By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

HOLMAN, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who authorities said was assaulted by a fellow prisoner last week.

The slain inmate was identified by the department as Moses Robinson, 38. He died Dec. 31 from injuries sustained in an attack at the Holman Correctional Facility the day before, corrections officials said in a statement obtained by news outlets Tuesday.

“The fatal actions taken against Robinson by another inmate will be thoroughly investigated and met with swift justice,” spokeswoman Samantha Banks said in the statement. Robinson’s cause of death is pending a full autopsy, she added.

