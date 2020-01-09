Democratic Sen. Doug Jones says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold on to the articles of impeachment and continue the standoff between the two chambers is “disappointing.”

“That’s disappointing,” Mr. Jones said. “I haven’t seen this thing but I’m ready for all of that to come forward.”

Mr. Jones, a vulnerable Democratic senator from the red state of Alabama up for reelection this November, is one of the handful of his colleagues to break party lines and call for the speaker to allow the process to move on.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, rejected the mounting pressure from the upper chamber but said she won’t hold on to the articles “indefinitely.”

“I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon,” she said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow California lawmaker, earlier this week suggested that she believed it was time to move on with the impeachment trial.

“I have great respect for her judgment,” Ms. Feinstein told The Washington Times. “I think that’s her decision and I will be fully supportive of it.”

