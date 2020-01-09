BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Canadian man wanted in the killing of a man who was found fatally shot after a house fire in North Dakota has been arrested, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested Earl Howard, 41, of Belwood, Ontario, without incident early Thursday on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario. Howard was turned over to the Port Huron Police Department. Officers seized the vehicle he was driving and will turn it over to law enforcement officials from North Dakota.

A warrant was out for Howard’s arrest for murder in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel in Bismarck, North Dakota. Entzel was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom after authorities responded to a house fire last week.

The victim’s wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in his death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.