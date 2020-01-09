By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Canadian man wanted in the killing of a man who was found fatally shot after a house fire in North Dakota has been arrested, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested Earl Howard, 41, of Belwood, Ontario, without incident early Thursday on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario. Howard was turned over to the Port Huron Police Department. Officers seized the vehicle he was driving and will turn it over to law enforcement officials from North Dakota.

A warrant was out for Howard’s arrest for murder in the death of 42-year-old Chad Entzel in Bismarck, North Dakota. Entzel was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom after authorities responded to a house fire last week.

TOP STORIES
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Trump takes victory lap as court rules border wall building can proceed
Soleimani wanted to 'blow up' U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Trump

The victim’s wife, 38-year-old Nikki Entzel, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in his death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide