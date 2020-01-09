By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

McCLUSKY, N.D. (AP) - A house fire in central North Dakota has killed a child and injured three family members.

Crews responded to the fire near McClusky around 2 p.m. Wednesday Flames engulfed the house, and crews were unable to enter the home.

The remains of a child were recovered from the house Thursday. Three family members were airlifted to a burn center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities have not released the names of the family members and the age of the child.

The state fire marshal and Sheridan County sheriff’s officials are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.

