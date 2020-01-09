By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) - A competency exam has been ordered for a man accused of killing a couple in a Wisconsin park in 1976.

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 82, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

The exam, approved by a Marinette County judge this week, will determine if Vannieuwenhoven understands the court proceedings and can assist in his defense. The results will be discussed at a hearing Feb. 21, WLUK-TV reported.

TOP STORIES
Mike Pence: Iran ballistic missile attack intended to 'kill Americans'
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

Vannieuwenhoven pleaded not guilty last year.

For decades, the widower and father of five grown children lived quietly among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town surrounded by forests and small lakes.

Investigators didn’t have any major leads until 2018, when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect. Investigators say tests of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA collected at the crime scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide