COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 19-year-old Army National Guard soldier from Minnesota was found dead at a South Carolina training base, officials confirmed.

The soldier was found unresponsive at a Fort Jackson field location Wednesday morning, according to a statement from base spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully. The soldier’s unit took life saving measures while contacting emergency medical services, she added. Paramedics brought him to a hospital but medical staff couldn’t revive him.

The Minnesota National Guard identifies the soldier as Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, a native of Owatonna, Minnesota. McGurran enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on Sept. 12 and reported to Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson in October. He was on track to become a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer.

An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted, Sully said.

