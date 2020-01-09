By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

DALLAS (AP) - Security officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was seeking psychiatric help at a Dallas Veterans Affairs hospital, police said.

The man went to the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center late Wednesday seeking help for “psychiatric issues,” the Dallas Police Department said. The man was holding a knife when he encountered VA hospital police officers, Dallas police said.

The VA officers followed the man as he started to walk away and tried to take away the knife. When they were unable to do so, the officers opened fire on the man, Dallas police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Dallas police.

The shooting did not involve Dallas Police Department officers but that agency is leading the investigation, police said in a press release.

