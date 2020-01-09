By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 9, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two infants in the St. Louis area as suspicious.

Saint Louis County police said in a news release that officers found the baby boy and girl dead Wednesday morning while responding to call from their mother. She told police she unexpectedly went into labor and that the infants were stillborn.

“While it is possible that this was a medical event, the incident has been re-classified to a suspicious death,” the release said. It provided no other details.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

