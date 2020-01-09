President Trump urged all House Republicans Thursday to vote against a Democratic-sponsored War Powers Resolution seeking to limit his authority to take military action against Iran.

“Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution,” the president tweeted, referring to the House speaker. “Also, remember her ‘speed & rush’ in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done.”

He said “she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!”

The resolution, to be voted on later Thursday, would halt U.S. military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, said administration officials didn’t make their case in classified briefings Wednesday for the U.S. killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

