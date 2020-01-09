President Donald Trump is celebrating the killing of Iran’s Quds Force commander and is mocking Democrats for wanting advance notice of military operations.

Trump is holding his first campaign rally since the fatal drone strike he ordered against Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump says he took “bold and decisive action” to save American lives and is claiming that Soleimani was looking very seriously at further attacks on U.S. embassies beyond Baghdad.

Trump says that, “If you dare to threaten our citizens, you do so at your grave peril.”

Trump is also mocking Democrats for criticizing his decision to kill Soleimani, and says he didn’t have time to give a heads-up call to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, alleging “she isn’t operating with a full deck.”

