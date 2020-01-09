A “dysfunctional” environmental-review process is making it impossible to build in America, President Trump said Thursday in proposing a regulatory rewrite that cuts down on paperwork and shortens the time it takes to get approval for bridges, highways and other projects.

“I’ve been talking about it for a long time. The builders are not happy, nobody’s happy,” Mr. Trump said, flanked by builders in hard hats and orange construction vests in the White House’s Roosevelt Room.

Under his proposal, environmental assessments of new projects must not take more than a year. A more comprehensive document, the environment-impact statement, must be completed within two years.

It calls for page limits on the statements, strengthens the role of lead agencies and requires senior officials to resolves disputes faster. And it says environmental effects of projects must be “reasonably foreseeable” and closely tied to the specific project.

“We’re going to have very strong regulation but it’s going to go very quickly,” said Mr. Trump, who built his public reputation as a real estate mogul in New York.

Mr. Trump’s push to slash federal red tape is a cornerstone of his agenda. Deregulation, along with his decision to nominate a lengthy roster of conservatives to the federal judiciary, has rallied leery members of the establishment GOP to his side.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Thursday’s proposal is the biggest deregulatory step that Mr. Trump has taken so far.

Enacted in 1970, the National Environmental Policy Act — or NEPA — created a national framework that forced the federal government to take environmental changes into account when building or funding projects such as airports and military bases.

Administration officials said regulations that carry out the act haven’t been updated since the late 1970s and remain overly complex and time-consuming for Washington bureaucrats and local authorities.

It often takes from five to 10 years for the government to examine a project’s effects, administration officials said.

The average environmental-impact statement is more than 600 pages, meaning officials sometimes don’t even read it all.

NEPA is also the most litigated area of environmental law, increasing costs for applicants, localities and taxpayers, according to the administration.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce applauded Mr. Trump’s push to streamline the permitting process, saying it often takes more time to get projects approved than to build them.

“Reducing delays and uncertainties associated with infrastructure investment and related projects will allow businesses to plan and invest with confidence while enhancing economic productivity and supporting more and better-paying jobs throughout the country,” chamber CEO Tom Donahue said.

Democrats are livid over the proposed changes, which will be up for public comment for 60 days.

“By directing federal agencies to disregard long-term and cumulative impacts of projects, this proposal takes a sledgehammer to decades of legal precedence and puts our communities at risk,” Sen. Tom Carper, Delaware Democrat.

But administration officials said delays are allowing the nation’s infrastructure to crumble, so something has to give.

Mr. Trump said it took far less than a decade to build iconic structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Hoover Dam.

Now, “it can take more than 10 years to get a permit to build a simple road,” Mr. Trump said. “And usually, you’re not even able to get the permit. It’s big government at its absolute worst.”

Mr. Trump said the Byzantine process makes America look like “a third-world country.”

“It’s really sad,” he said.

Mr. Bernhardt said a streamlined process would make life easier for everyone.

National parks would be able to build out visitor centers faster, while firefighters would be able to get to get cracking on breaks in forestland that minimize devastating fires. Ranchers will find out whether they can raise livestock on public lands and farmers will be able to secure a water supply for crops in a timely fashion.

“The list goes on and on and on,” Mr. Bernhardt said. “This is a big step forward for the American people and common sense.”

Progressive groups said Mr. Trump is playing with fire and kowtowing to fossil fuel companies with Thursday’s proposal. They said it will exacerbate the climate crisis.

“Today’s move isn’t about ‘streamlining” or ‘modernizing,’ as the Trump administration claims,” said Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for energy and environment at the Center for American Progress. “It’s about clearing the way for more polluting pipelines and dirty fossil fuel projects — plain and simple. If finalized, the proposed regulations would give the Trump administration the opportunity to race through project approvals without considering the long-term impacts.”

Administration officials said Mr. Trump’s proposed update to NEPA is aimed at procedural red tape and would not upend key environmental protections within the Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act or Endangered Species Act.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.