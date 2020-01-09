President Trump claimed victory Thursday morning hours after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on some of his border wall construction plans, freeing the government to build what Mr. Trump called “one of the largest sections” of wall.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a ruling late Wednesday, had issued a stay on a lower court’s injunction against $3.6 billion in money that Mr. Trump had siphoned away from the Pentagon and ordered be used for wall construction.

The money was to make up for funds that he’d asked Congress to approve for the wall, but which lawmakers had refused to give him.

A district court had found that the president’s action violated the law, encroaching on Congress’s powers to govern where money is spent.

But the 5th Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, put that ruling on hold, giving the government a chance to start wall construction while the case proceeds.

“The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just reversed a lower court decision & gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall, Four Billion Dollars. Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start!” the president said on Twitter.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham added: “This is a victory for the rule of law.”

After forcing the longest government shutdown in history over his demand for $5 billion in border wall money, Mr. Trump last year relented and signed a spending bill with only $1.375 billion.

But he then turned around and declared a border emergency, claiming powers to shift about $600 million from a Treasury fund and about $6 billion from two different Pentagon streams of money to go toward wall building.

The $3.6 billion at issue in this lawsuit was part of that Pentagon money.

The other $2.5 billion in Pentagon money is also subject to a court fight — though the Supreme Court ruled that it could be spent anyway while that legal battle proceeded.

A majority of the three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit said that Supreme Court ruling set a precedent for this case, too.

Both of the judges who supported the president’s position were GOP appointees.

Dissenting was Judge Stephen A. Higginson, an Obama appointee, who said the lower court’s ruling seemed sound and deserved deference.

